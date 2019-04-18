Trending Stories

Workplace wellness programs largely ineffective, study says
Junk food purchases by boys drop by 31 percent after intervention, study says
Diabetes drug Metformin may fight heart disease, study says
Moderate consumption of red meat increases bowel cancer risk
Study: Pleasant smells could help people quit smoking

Jerusalem celebrates Palm Sunday

Latest News

Famous birthdays for April 18: Kourtney Kardashian, Conan O'Brien
On This Day: Ireland formally declares independence
UPI Almanac for Thursday, April 18, 2019
Gunmen ambush bus, shoot dead 14 passengers on Pakistani highway
British actress Mya-Lecia Naylor dies at 16
 
