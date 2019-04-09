Pediatricians group calls for recall of Rock 'n Play infant seats

The AAP has called on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, a product that has been linked to 32 infant sleeping deaths. File photo by OndroM/Shutterstock

April 9 (UPI) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics has called on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, a product that has been linked to 32 infant sleeping deaths.

The AAP is warning parents to stop using the Fisher-Price product immediately after a Consumer Reports analysis published Monday also called for its recall.

"This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately," Kyle Yasuda, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Tuesday in a news release. "When parents purchase a product for their baby or child, many assume that if it's being sold in a store, it must be safe to use. Tragically, that is not the case. There is convincing evidence that the Rock 'n Play inclined sleeper puts infants' lives at risk, and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies."

CPSC issued a warning on April 5 telling parents not to use the sleeper after an infant reaches three-months-old or is able to roll over in response to a Consumer Reports request for comment on its investigation, the results of which were not published until Monday.

RELATED Fetal nicotine exposure linked to SIDS

CSPC told UPI it is investigating deaths linked to the sleeper and is evaluating the potential need for a recall.

"CPSC has identified a hazard with rollover issues in the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play involving 10 infant deaths. We issued an alert warning parents to stop using the Rock n' Play sleepers for children 3 months and older of if they can roll over before that age," Karla Crosswhite, a spokesperson for CPSC, told UPI. "But our work does not stop there. We are investigating other deaths that have occurred in the Rock 'n Play. CPSC has requirements it must follow for any decisions concerning recalls. If the evidence shows the need for a recall, we will take that step. We continue to work on this very important safety issue."

Between 2011 and 2018, the Rock 'n Play has been linked to 32 deaths overall, which include 10 deaths mentioned in Monday's Consumer Reports article. Some of the babies died from asphyxia.

RELATED Fussy baby may increase risk for mothers to develop depression

"We cannot put any more children's lives at risk by keeping these dangerous products on the shelves," said Rachel Moon, chair of the AAP SIDS task force. "The Rock 'n Play inclined sleeper should be removed from the market immediately. It does not meet the AAP's recommendations for a safe sleep environment for any baby. Infants should always sleep on their back, on a separate, flat and firm sleep surface without any bumpers or bedding."

The AAP cautions parents against purchasing sleep products like Rock 'n Play or other sleeping products that require infants to be restrained. That includes strollers, car seats or any product that would allow a baby to turn into an unsafe sleeping position and suffocate.

In response to the infant deaths and the possibility of a recall, Chuck Scothon, general manager of Fisher-Price, said in a statement to UPI that the product meets "all applicable safety standards."

RELATED Smoking during pregnancy increases risk of SIDS

"The safety of children is our highest priority," Scothon said. "We stand by the safety of Rock 'n Play Sleeper. The product meets all applicable safety standards, including those of the international standards organization, known as ASTM International, and is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association."

"We continue to work closely with the Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding the safe use of our products, including the Rock 'n Play Sleeper," Scothon said. "It is essential that the product warnings and instructions are always followed. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that parents and caregivers have the information necessary to create a safe sleep environment for infants."