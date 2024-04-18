'Office' alum Kate Flannery gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

1 of 5 | Kate Flannery was revealed as the goldfish on Wednesday's edition of "The Masked Singer." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Office alum Kate Flannery was the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night. The comedian was dressed as a goldfish when she sang "Baby Come Back" and "The Show Must Go On." Advertisement

"Thank you so much to everyone at #TheMaskedSinger it was a blast! You are the best, love you @kenjeong @JennyMcCarthy @robinthicke @NickCannon @RitaOra," Flannery posted on X after the show aired.

Comic actor Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to go this season. He was dressed as a book when he withdrew from the competition on the season premiere.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley was the second to leave. She was voted off of the show.

Joe Bastianich, Billy Bush, Sisqo, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware and Charlie Wilson were also unmasked and ousted in Season 11.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.

Advertisement

Nick Cannon is the host.