April 18, 2024 / 7:53 AM

'Office' alum Kate Flannery gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Kate Flannery was revealed as the goldfish on Wednesday's edition of "The Masked Singer." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Kate Flannery was revealed as the goldfish on Wednesday's edition of "The Masked Singer." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- The Office alum Kate Flannery was the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The comedian was dressed as a goldfish when she sang "Baby Come Back" and "The Show Must Go On."

"Thank you so much to everyone at #TheMaskedSinger it was a blast! You are the best, love you @kenjeong @JennyMcCarthy @robinthicke @NickCannon @RitaOra," Flannery posted on X after the show aired.

Comic actor Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to go this season. He was dressed as a book when he withdrew from the competition on the season premiere.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley was the second to leave. She was voted off of the show.

Joe Bastianich, Billy Bush, Sisqo, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware and Charlie Wilson were also unmasked and ousted in Season 11.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.

Nick Cannon is the host.

Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi join voice cast for 'Golden Axe' series
TV // 1 hour ago
Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi join voice cast for 'Golden Axe' series
April 18 (UPI) -- Matthew Rhys from "Perry Mason" and Danny Pudi from "Community" have joined the voice cast for Comedy Central's animated adaptation of the 1980s "Golden Axe" Sega video-game series.
Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says
TV // 17 hours ago
Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Jason Butler Harner plays Det. Les Zoeller in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," currently filming, and says the show focuses on the investigation to avoid re-covering the famous trial.
'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season
TV // 20 hours ago
'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season
April 17 (UPI) -- "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran will appear in the third and final season of the Netflix series "Sweet Tooth."
'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works
TV // 20 hours ago
'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works
April 17 (UPI) -- "For All Mankind" will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+, which is also developing the spinoff series "Star City."
'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- "Acapulco," a comedy series inspired by "How to Be a Latin Lover," will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Stars want viewers to be 'haunted' by kid violence of 'Under the Bridge'
TV // 23 hours ago
Stars want viewers to be 'haunted' by kid violence of 'Under the Bridge'
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- The young stars of "Under the Bridge" say they felt a tremendous sense of responsibility because their TV drama is not only based on real people and events, but also explores serious social issues, such as bullying.
'Wednesday': Steve Buscemi joins Season 2 cast
TV // 23 hours ago
'Wednesday': Steve Buscemi joins Season 2 cast
April 17 (UPI) -- Steve Buscemi has joined the Netflix series "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega.
Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show
TV // 23 hours ago
Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show
April 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video.
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' teaser introduces Netflix adaptation
TV // 23 hours ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' teaser introduces Netflix adaptation
April 17 (UPI) -- "One Hundred Years of Solitude," a new series based on the Gabriel García Márquez novel, is coming to Netflix.
Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
TV // 1 day ago
Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien speaks at the Paley Center for Media about playing "the Ugly American" on his Max travel show "Conan O'Brien Must Go," premiering Thursday.
