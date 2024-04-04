Trending
April 4, 2024

Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors

By Fred Topel
Sophie Nélisse goes back to film "Yellowjackets" next month. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sophie Nélisse goes back to film "Yellowjackets" next month. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- Yellowjackets star Sophie Nélisse said Season 3 begins production next month. Nélisse has not read scripts yet, but expects disaster since the survivors' shelter burned down in the Season 2 finale.

"I can only imagine it's only downhill from there," Nélisse told UPI in a recent Zoom interview to discuss her new movie, Irena's Vow. "I think it's going to be very crazy. I haven't read anything, They haven't told us anything."

Yellowjackets is about a girls soccer team that survives in the wilderness after a plane crash in the '90s. The adult survivors get involved with more murder and blackmail in the present.

Season 2 confirmed that the survivors ate the bodies of the dead in the '90s. Season 1 kept fans guessing as to whether or not they'd go there, but Nélisse said the cast was told from the beginning.

"What was more interesting, even if we knew it was going to happen, was to see the events leading up to them finally making that turn of events," Nélisse said. "I think that's what's so interesting is the psychological thriller that we get to follow through these characters."

Shauna was responsible for preparing the meat from Javi (Luciano Leroux). Nélisse said she was shown demonstrations of skinning and meat preparation, but it was not important for Shauna to be 100% accurate.

"I just followed instructions but at the same time, I don't think there's much preparation because I don't think that Shauna knows what she's supposed to do either," Nélisse said.

The producers of Yellowjackets filmed an additional Season 2 episode that has yet to air. Nélisse said the flashback cast was not part of the bonus episode, which will air before Season 3.

UPI will present Nélisse's full interview about Irena's Vow before its release April 15.

