1 of 5 | Guy Ritchie will direct and executive produce "The Donovans." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios announced Wednesday that they have hired Guy Ritchie to direct and executive produce a Ray Donovan spinoff. The new show will be The Donovans. Ronan Bennett will write all 10 episodes and executive produce with Ritchie. Ritchie's adaptation of his own film, The Gentlemen, premieres on Netflix March 7.

Set in Europe, The Donovans will be a London-based family of fixers. The original Showtime series was set in Los Angeles.

Ray Donovan starred Liev Schreiber in the title role and Jon Voight as his father, Mickey. It ran for seven seasons on Showtime and concluded with a 2022 movie.

Paramount+ expects to stream The Donovans before the end of the year.