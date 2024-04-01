Sylvester Stallone teases 'Tulsa King' Season 2 as it begins production

1 of 5 | Sylvester Stallone returns for "Tulsa King" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

April 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Monday that Season 2 of Tulsa King has begun production. Filming is scheduled in Oklahoma and Atlanta. In an Instagram video on Paramount+, star Sylvester Stallone hyped the new season. Advertisement

"You have no idea what's coming," Stallone says. "Trust me."

Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, aka The General, a mafia ex-con building his operating from scratch in Tulsa, Okla.

Taylor Sheridan created and executive produces Tulsa King as part of his deal with Paramount+. Terrence Winter returns as writer and executive producer.

Season 2 adds Craig Zisk as director and executive producer. Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Braden Aftergood also executive produce.

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have joined the cast after recurring in Season 1.

Paramount+ renewed the show in November 2022, just three weeks into its first season. The first season will air on CBS this summer.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.