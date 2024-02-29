Sylvester Stallone's crime drama 'Tulsa King' to premiere on CBS this summer

1 of 5 | Sylvester Stallone's "Tulsa King" is set to premiere on CBS this summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's crime drama Tulsa King is to premiere on CBS this summer. Executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, the show initially streamed on Paramount+ in the fall/winter of 2022. Advertisement

It follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who leaves prison after serving 25 years for murder and finds life as he knows it drastically changed.

At the behest of his boss, Manfredi heads to Oklahoma to find new illegal revenue streams.

The ensemble cast also includes Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The show has been renewed for a second season, but no return date has been announced yet.