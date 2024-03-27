Trending
TV
March 27, 2024 / 11:37 AM

'Is it Cake?' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect

By Dana Forsythe
Mikey Day returns to Netflix on Friday to host the third season of the baking reality show, "Is It Cake?" Photo courtesy of Netflix
Mikey Day returns to Netflix on Friday to host the third season of the baking reality show, "Is It Cake?" Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 27 (UPI) -- Mikey Day from Saturday Night Live returns to host a new season of Is It Cake? alongside a revolving panel of celebrity guest judges on Friday. Season 3, which includes eight, 45-minute episodes, will pit contestants against each other as they try to fool the judges with custom made cakes that look like everyday objects.

Winners of each episode get a cash prize of $5,000 and a chance to win more money by identifying a bag of real cash and a fake one put up on display. The return of the reality series, created by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, was announced in January with a short synopsis teasing "bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes."

How to watch

Is it Cake? Season 21 will premiere with eight new episodes on Netflix on Friday.

New contestants

This season's cast includes Kristen Eagles from Ontario, Canada, Grace Pak from New York City, Raina Washington from Richmond, Va., Timmy Norman from Johnson City, Tenn., Jujhar Mann from Surrey, BC, Canada, Henderson Gonzalez from Orlando, Julie McAllister from Charleston, S.C., and Caitlin Taylor from Bowie, Md.

Guest judges

Saturday Night Live alums Jay Pharoah, Taran Killam and Chris Kattan are just a few of the guest judges this season, joining Lauren Lapkus, London Hughes, Oscar Nuñez, Jillian Bell, Kamie Crawford, Dulce Sloan, Chris Witaske, Liza Koshy, Michael Ealy, Heather McMahan, Beck Bennett, Sam Morril, Danielle Pinnock, Christina P., Sherry Cola, Adam Shapiro, Storm Reid, Emma Hernan, Justin Willman, Lana Condor and Ego Nwodim.

The Host

Mikey Day jumped started his career writing for Saturday Night Live before becoming a full-time cast member in 2016. Since then the actor and comedian has starred in several movies including Brittany Runs a Marathon, Hubie Halloween and the TV show Robot Chicken. Day also recently appeared in the 2023 movie Good Burger 2, playing himself.

