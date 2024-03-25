Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years

1 of 3 | Ralf Little has left "Death in Paradise" after four years. Photo courtesy of BBC

Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on Death in Paradise has left the British show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials. Little played DI Neville Parker on the BBC's beloved island police drama.

His final episode saw Parker end up leaving the island with Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell, his love interest, played by Josephine Jobert.

Parker took over the Saint Marie police team in 2020 from DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon).

Casting for the next Death in Paradise lead has not been announced yet.

The show will return with a Christmas special later this year, followed by a new season in 2025.

"Joining a successful show like Death in Paradise as the lead is a daunting and risky prospect, but Ralf's confidence and talent shone through from day one and the audience response to Neville and his journey has been amazing," producer Tim Key said in a statement Monday.

"I can't thank Ralf enough for everything he has brought to the show, on and off screen, and wish him all the very best for the future."

The show premiered in 2011. It starred Ben Miller for its first three seasons before Kris Marshall took over for the next three and O'Hanlon for three more.

Little started on the show in 2020.