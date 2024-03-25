Advertisement
TV
March 25, 2024 / 3:01 AM

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama

By Fred Topel
Ewan McGregor is "A Gentleman in Moscow." Photo courtesy of Paramount+ With Showtime
1 of 5 | Ewan McGregor is "A Gentleman in Moscow." Photo courtesy of Paramount+ With Showtime

LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- A Gentleman in Moscow, premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, turns Russian history into a juicy TV drama. The adaptation of Amor Towles' novel makes distant foreign history universal and relatable to modern viewers.

Four years after the 1917 Russian Revolution, Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) is stripped of his status, as were all the royals. Spared the death sentence, Rostov was placed on house arrest by the Leninist Party in the Metropol hotel.

Advertisement

Rostov still makes a point to get dressed every morning in period-specific attire that are far less casual than the average modern tourist. He can leave his attic room to go to the dining room, the barber or the hotel's lounge.

Montages of Rostov's daily routine depict his modest, yet eventful, life. And there is still hostility in the hotel to create drama.

Advertisement

This can manifest as fellow patrons who attempt to forcibly remove Rostov from his seat, or more subtle microaggressions. Rostov meets people he knew on the outside, and the tables have turned now that he has nothing to offer and they no longer have to defer to his status.

Viewers need not know anything about Russian history to follow the drama. Characters talk about Lenin or Stalin's activities outside, but only in the way that most citizens wouldn't directly interact with historical figures on a daily basis.

Politically, the show seems sympathetic to Rostov. He was born into privilege, but didn't oppress anyone, so he doesn't deserve such a harsh, strict punishment. Given the evolution of the Russian government, Rostov may be on the right side of history.

Actress Anna Urbanova (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) comes to stay at the Metropol in Episode 2 and becomes a potential love interest for Rostov. The revolution also threatens her career.

Gentleman in Moscow features snappy dialogue whether characters are discussing politics, flirting with each other or in some cases Rostov when is dealing with a child, Nina (Alexa Goodall), who also grows up in the hotel.

The characters speak in British accents, which is standard for period pieces in any foreign setting. If it were 100% accurate, they'd all be speaking Russian and Americans would be reading subtitles.

Advertisement

Rostov still has some fun, recommending a better wine to a dining couple than the waiter suggested. This becomes serious when the government orders all the wine labels removed to deny the privilege of nobility.

Rostov is aghast at the desecration of classic paintings for political reasons. Events like these effectively show the impact of a major political movement on individuals.

The show spans years in the hotel, illustrating just how much can happen in a confined setting. This ensures viewers will want to tune in every week, as they can be confident A Gentleman in Moscow won't run out of worthwhile stories.

A Gentleman in Moscow also airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 14 hours ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
TV // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
March 23 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez is returning for a sequel to her teen series, "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Colin Farrell remembers legendary gangster in 'Penguin' teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Colin Farrell remembers legendary gangster in 'Penguin' teaser
March 22 (UPI) -- Max released the teaser for "The Penguin" on Friday. The "Batman" spinoff starring Colin Farrell premieres this fall.
'Eric' poster introduces Benedict Cumberbatch series at Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
'Eric' poster introduces Benedict Cumberbatch series at Netflix
March 22 (UPI) -- "Eric," a new thriller series starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is coming to Netflix.
'Baby Reindeer' trailer: Richard Gadd plays comedian with a stalker
TV // 2 days ago
'Baby Reindeer' trailer: Richard Gadd plays comedian with a stalker
March 22 (UPI) -- "Baby Reindeer," a new series created by and starring Richard Gadd, is coming to Netflix.
Harry Hamlin hosts, cooks for celebrity guests on 'In the Kitchen'
TV // 2 days ago
Harry Hamlin hosts, cooks for celebrity guests on 'In the Kitchen'
March 22 (UPI) -- In a new trailer for "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin," the actor cooks, hosts and jokes with celebrity guests.
NBC renews 'Chicago,' 'Law & Order' shows
TV // 2 days ago
NBC renews 'Chicago,' 'Law & Order' shows
March 22 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed several shows for the 2024-25 television season.
No Season 2 for Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' after all
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' after all
March 22 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson has decided not to star in, write and produce a second season of his Peacock comedy, "Bupkis," after it had been previously renewed last June.
'The Veil' trailer: Elisabeth Moss stars in spy thriller
TV // 3 days ago
'The Veil' trailer: Elisabeth Moss stars in spy thriller
March 21 (UPI) -- "The Veil," a new series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, is coming to FX on Hulu.
Henry Golding joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
Henry Golding joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2
March 21 (UPI) -- Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin will have roles in the Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Hallmark renews Andie Macdowell's 'Way Home' for 3rd season
Hallmark renews Andie Macdowell's 'Way Home' for 3rd season
Famous birthdays for March 23: Hope Davis, Randall Park
Famous birthdays for March 23: Hope Davis, Randall Park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement