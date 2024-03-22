Trending
March 22, 2024 / 7:23 AM

No Season 2 for Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' after all

By Karen Butler
Pete Davidson has announced he won't go forward with a second season of his Peacock comedy "Bupkis." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 22 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson has decided not to star in, write and produce a second season of his Peacock comedy, Bupkis, after it had been previously renewed last June.

Shooting was slated to begin this summer in New York.

Edie Falco and Joe Pesci played the mother and uncle of a fictionalized version of Davidson himself.

Season 1 guest stars included Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlie Day, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Chase Sui Wonders and Ray Romano.

"I've always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way," Davidson said in a statement.

"Of all the work I've ever done, Bupkis is by far what I'm most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."

