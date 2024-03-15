Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC

1 of 5 | The fourth and final season of Daveed Diggs' "Snowpiercer" will air on AMC in 2025 -- three years after Season 3 aired on TNT. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of the sci-fi series, Snowpiercer, is set to air on AMC in early 2025. The first three seasons will also soon be available on the network. Advertisement

"Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase - similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series - and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+," Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025."

Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, the show initially ran on TNT.

TNT filmed the fourth season, but then declined to broadcast it as it shifted away from scripted drama programming.

The series began in 2020 and the last new episode premiered in 2022.

Based on a 1982 graphic novel and 2013 movie, Snowpiercer the series co-stars Sean Bean, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Mickey Sumner, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina.

It is about the crew and passengers of a train that continuously circles a frozen world after a cataclysmic effort to stop climate change.