Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 15, 2024 / 7:32 AM

Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC

By Karen Butler
The fourth and final season of Daveed Diggs' "Snowpiercer" will air on AMC in 2025 -- three years after Season 3 aired on TNT. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | The fourth and final season of Daveed Diggs' "Snowpiercer" will air on AMC in 2025 -- three years after Season 3 aired on TNT. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of the sci-fi series, Snowpiercer, is set to air on AMC in early 2025.

The first three seasons will also soon be available on the network.

Advertisement

"Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase - similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series - and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+," Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025."

Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, the show initially ran on TNT.

TNT filmed the fourth season, but then declined to broadcast it as it shifted away from scripted drama programming.

The series began in 2020 and the last new episode premiered in 2022.

Based on a 1982 graphic novel and 2013 movie, Snowpiercer the series co-stars Sean Bean, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Mickey Sumner, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina.

Advertisement

It is about the crew and passengers of a train that continuously circles a frozen world after a cataclysmic effort to stop climate change.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 35 minutes ago
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
March 15 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to star in and executive producer a new Netflix drama series called "Black Rabbit."
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
TV // 3 hours ago
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
NEW YORK, March 15 (UPI) -- Anthony Boyle says his World War II drama series "Masters of the Air" is one of the rare good vs. evil stories in a morally ambiguous television landscape.
'Black Mirror' Season 7 to include 'U.S.S. Callister' sequel
TV // 16 hours ago
'Black Mirror' Season 7 to include 'U.S.S. Callister' sequel
March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that Season 7 of "Black Mirror" is coming next year, and includes a sequel to the Season 4 episode "U.S.S. Callister."
'Power Book II: Ghost' to conclude with Season 4
TV // 19 hours ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' to conclude with Season 4
March 14 (UPI) -- "Power Book II: Ghost," a "Power" sequel series starring Michael Rainey Jr., was canceled and will end with Season 4 on Starz.
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
TV // 20 hours ago
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
March 14 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" alums Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata will appear on the Netflix series "Perfect Match."
Park Hyung-sik finds love in age of burnout with 'Doctor Slump'
TV // 21 hours ago
Park Hyung-sik finds love in age of burnout with 'Doctor Slump'
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- K-drama "Doctor Slump," starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, is a Netflix rom-com whose main characters are suffering burnout from South Korea's grueling work culture.
Cast calls 'Girls on the Bus' dramedy a unifying break from real news
TV // 23 hours ago
Cast calls 'Girls on the Bus' dramedy a unifying break from real news
NEW YORK, March 14 (UPI) -- Carla Gugino told UPI the diverse women journalists at the heart of her new political dramedy "The Girls on the Bus" have a lot to learn from each other. The series premieres Thursday on Max.
Savannah Chrisley gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Savannah Chrisley gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
March 14 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Savannah Chrisley became the latest celebrity to get the boot on the FOX competition series "The Masked Singer."
Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling to guest host 'SNL' in April
TV // 1 day ago
Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling to guest host 'SNL' in April
March 14 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" alum Kristen Wiig is set to return as guest host of the sketch comedy show on April 6.
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
TV // 1 day ago
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
NEW YORK, March 14 (UPI) -- Hamish Linklater told UPI he didn't feel the weight of the scene in his new miniseries, "Manhunt," when his character, Abraham Lincoln, is shot in the head because the real president wasn't aware of what was happening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
'General Hospital' alum Robyn Bernard dead at 64
'General Hospital' alum Robyn Bernard dead at 64
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement