March 14, 2024 / 7:40 AM

Savannah Chrisley gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
TV personality Savannah Chrisley got the boot on "The Masked SInger" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
TV personality Savannah Chrisley got the boot on "The Masked SInger" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 14 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Savannah Chrisley became the latest celebrity to get the boot on the FOX competition series The Masked Singer.

Chrisley was dressed as an Afghan hound as she sang "Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead" in a battle with someone dressed as a gumball machine on the show's Wizard of Oz-themed night.

LeAnn Rimes kicked off the episode by singing, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Comic actor Kevin, who was dressed as a book, unmasked himself on last week's Season 11 premiere.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.

Nick Cannon is the host.

