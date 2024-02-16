Katja Herbers 'super-sad' over 'Evil' cancellation

1 of 5 | Mike Colter as David Acosta, Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard and Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir in "Evil." The upcoming fourth season will be the show's last. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The upcoming fourth season of Evil will be the supernatural dramedy's last on Paramount+ "Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science," Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at the streaming service said in a statement Thursday.

"We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can't wait to see what's in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season."

The contemporary New York-set show followed a trio of unlikely investigators -- Catholic priest David, played by Mike Colter, psychologist Kristen, played by Katja Herbers and computer expert Ben, played by Aasif Mandvi -- who seek the truth in alleged hauntings and possessions.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, the show co-stars Kurt Fuller, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti and Andrea Martin.

The stars shared a teaser for the last episodes and mourned the cancellation on social media.

"Here's a little teaser for our FINAL supersized season of Evil. We're all super sad this is our last one.. but excited for you to see it come May!" Herbers posted on Instagram Thursday.

"The final season is coming this May on @paramountplus.Thank you for all your support these past few years. There will be more to say. Until now, enjoy this sneak peek of what is on the way..." Mandvi tweeted.

"I've had two perfect jobs in 40 years; Woody Strode on Psych and Dr. Boggs on Evil. Great writers, great producers, great show runners, great cast and crew. Nothing but kindness and creativity from beginning to end. Sad and so grateful!" Kurt Fuller wrote on X.