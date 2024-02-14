Trending
Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'Prime Target'

By Annie Martin
Leo Woodall (R) and Quintessa Swindell star in the Apple TV+ series "Prime Target." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Leo Woodall (R) and Quintessa Swindell star in the Apple TV+ series "Prime Target." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing the new show Prime Target.

The streaming service announced the eight-episode conspiracy thriller series in a press release Wednesday.

Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) and Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam) will star in the upcoming drama produced for Apple TV+ by New Regency and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions.

Prime Target is created and executive produced by Steve Thompson (Sherlock). Brady Hood (Top Boy) directed all episodes and also serves as an executive producer.

The cast also includes Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell.

Prime Target follows Edward Brooks (Woodall), a brilliant young math postgraduate on the verge of a major breakthrough -- if he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

"Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it's even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders (Swindell), a female TSA agent who's been tasked with watching and reporting on the mathematician's behavior. Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of," an official synopsis reads.

Prime Target is "coming soon" to Apple TV+.

