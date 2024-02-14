1 of 4 | Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in "Fantastic Four." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios is sharing new details about its Fantastic Four reboot. The studio confirmed the film's cast and announced a July 2025 release date Wednesday on Valentine's Day. Advertisement

Marvel shared a poster depicting Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn celebrating Valentine's Day as their characters, Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Thing and the Human Torch.

The studio has delayed the film's release to July 25, 2025.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four was originally to open Nov. 8, 2024, and was previously delayed to Feb. 14, 2025.

Fantastic Four is based on the superhero team that appears in Marvel Comics.

The comics were previously adapted for film as Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis. A 2015 reboot featured Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

Other upcoming Marvel films include Deadpool 3 (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14, 2025) and Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025).

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets