Advertisement
Movies
July 24, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates

By Karen Butler
1/5
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
Mahershala Ali's "Blade" is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks.

Blade -- starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire superhero -- is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023.

Advertisement

Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo are to co-star in the film, which will be directed by Bassam Tariq, based on a screenplay by Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

Captain America: New World Order -- featuring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson who has taken over the Captain America mantle from retiring Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) -- is slated for release on May 3, 2024. Julius Onah is to direct the movie.

Marvel has set a Nov. 8, 2024 release date for its next Fantastic Four movie. No casting has been announced yet, though.

Evans starred in a 2005 Fantastic Four movie alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon and Kerry Washington. It was followed by the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: The SIlver Surfer.

A Fantastic Four reboot opened in 2015. That cast included Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Toby Kebbell.

Read More

Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer 'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+ Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions

Latest Headlines

Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Disney released the first trailer for its sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" this weekend.
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-drama, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
Movies // 22 hours ago
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
July 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on Saturday.
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
Movies // 2 days ago
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
July 22 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, opens in theaters in September.
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" at Comic-Con on Thursday. The trailer reveals that Allison (Crystal Reed) is alive again.
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
Movies // 3 days ago
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
July 21 (UPI) -- "The School for Good and Evil," a fantasy film starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is coming to Netflix in October.
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 3 days ago
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama film starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
'Quiet Place' prequel delayed until 2024
Movies // 3 days ago
'Quiet Place' prequel delayed until 2024
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has announced it moved its thriller, "A Quiet Place: Day One," from Sept. 22, 2023 to March 8, 2024.
Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' shows daring cave rescue in new feature
Movies // 3 days ago
Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' shows daring cave rescue in new feature
July 20 (UPI) -- Amazon has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming drama survival film "Thirteen Lives," directed by Ron Howard.
Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no
LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Jordan Peele's third film as writer/director, "Nope," is also his first misfire, though that of a singular artist.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Wagner returns to 'When Calls the Heart' more than a month after son's death
Jack Wagner returns to 'When Calls the Heart' more than a month after son's death
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin
Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement