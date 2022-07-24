Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates

1/5

Mahershala Ali's "Blade" is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks. Blade -- starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire superhero -- is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023. Advertisement

Aaron Pierre

and Delroy Lindo are to co-star in the film, which will be directed by Bassam Tariq, based on a screenplay by Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

Captain America: New World Order -- featuring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson who has taken over the Captain America mantle from retiring Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) -- is slated for release on May 3, 2024. Julius Onah is to direct the movie.

Marvel has set a Nov. 8, 2024 release date for its next Fantastic Four movie. No casting has been announced yet, though.

Evans starred in a 2005 Fantastic Four movie alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon and Kerry Washington. It was followed by the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: The SIlver Surfer.

A Fantastic Four reboot opened in 2015. That cast included Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Toby Kebbell.