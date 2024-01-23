Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91

1 of 2 | Charles Osgood (pictured 2009) worked at CBS News for 45 years. He died Tuesday from complications of dementia, his family said. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- After a nearly 50-year career, former "CBS Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood died at 91 on Tuesday at his New Jersey home. His death was from complications of dementia, his family said. Advertisement

Osgood, who spent 45 years at CBS News before retiring in 2016, had worked on multiple CBS programs, including the "CBS Morning News," "CBS Evening News with Dan Rather" and the "CBS Sunday Night News."

He started anchoring "CBS Sunday Morning" in 1994.

Born Charles Osgood Wood III in New York City on January 8, 1933, he graduated in 1954 from Fordham University with an economics degree. Shortly afterward, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served as announcer of the U.S. Army Band. He left the Army in 1958.

Throughout his career, Osgood received numerous recognitions for professional achievements including four Emmy Awards, the Walter Cronkite Excellence in Journalism Award, the George Foster Peabody Award and the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award.

The network called Osgood a "legendary journalist who made CBS News what it is today."

"His commitment to the craft, especially to the art of writing, left an indelible impression on the field. He was a mentor and friend to many. His impact will be felt on CBS News for decades to come," Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, CBS News' president, said.

Advertisement

Taking over for Osgood in 2016 as host of "Sunday Morning," veteran broadcaster Jane Pauley said watching him work was "a masterclass in communicating."

"He was one of the best broadcast stylists and one of the last. His style was so natural and unaffected it communicated his authenticity. He connected with people," Pauley said.