TV
Jan. 20, 2024 / 11:51 AM

No Season 3 for Kaley Cuoco's 'Flight Attendant' at Max

By Karen Butler
Kaley Cuoco's "The Flight Attendant" has ended after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Kaley Cuoco's "The Flight Attendant" has ended after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco's mystery dramedy, The Flight Attendant, will not be getting a Season 3 at Max.

"Feels nice to wrap things up on our own terms," showrunner Steve Yockey wrote on X Friday.

The post included a link to Deadline's report about the cancellation.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," Cuoco, who was also a producer on the project, said in a statement.

"I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

The show ran 2020-2022 and co-starred Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria.

Cuoco has also recently been seen in the movie, Role Play, and series, Based on a True Story.

