1 of 5 | Chris Pratt attends the premiere of the motion picture thriller "The Terminal List" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles in 2022. The actor is now working on a prequel to the series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are set to star in a Terminal List prequel subtitled Dark Wolf for Prime Video. Pratt and Kitsch will once again play Ben Edwards and James Reece, the characters they originated in the 2022 series adaptation of author Jack Carr's best-selling contemporary, military-themed mystery novel, The Terminal List. Advertisement

Production is slated to begin early this year, the streaming service said Thursday.

No additional cast has been announced yet.

The original book and series focuses on Reece, whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed and killed in a high-stakes covert mission in Syria.

Shortly after Reece returns home with blinding headaches and muddled memories, his wife and young daughter are murdered.

With seemingly nothing more to lose, Reece tries to figure out what powerful people in the U.S. government and influential private industries want him and those closest to him dead -- and why. He then exacts revenge against them one by one with the help of Edwards, his former teammate, now a CIA operative.

Chris Pratt, Constance Wu attend 'Terminal List' premiere