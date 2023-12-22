Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 22, 2023 / 11:43 AM

'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Annie Martin
Lionel Messi and other soccer stars appear in "Captains of the World," a new docuseries coming to Netflix. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
1 of 3 | Lionel Messi and other soccer stars appear in "Captains of the World," a new docuseries coming to Netflix. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Captains of the World.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sports docuseries Friday.

Advertisement

Captains of the World revisits the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The show features interviews with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and other soccer stars as they pursue a win in Qatar.

"From the locker room to the pitch, this docuseries offers exclusive access to all 32 teams as they fight for football glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup," an official description reads.

The 22nd FIFA World Cup took place Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, 2022 in Qatar. Argentina and France competed in the final match, with Messi and Argentina emerging victorious.

Captains of the World premieres Dec. 30 on Netflix.

Messi is also the subject of Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, a new docuseries coming to Apple TV+ in February.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart and Molly Ringwald star in the FX series "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans."
Nicole Franzel wins 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games'
TV // 5 hours ago
Nicole Franzel wins 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Big Brother" Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel was crowned the winner of CBS' "Big Brother: Reindeer Games" on Thursday night.
HBO renews 'Gilded Age' for Season 3
TV // 17 hours ago
HBO renews 'Gilded Age' for Season 3
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- HBO announced the renewal of "The Gilded Age' for a third season on Thursday, following Sunday night's season finale.
'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Bequeathed," a new K-drama from Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan," "Hellbound"), is coming to Netflix.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Arden Cho, Danny Pudi appear in new photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Arden Cho, Danny Pudi appear in new photos
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" introduced its Gran Gran, Mayor Yukari, Mechanist, Jet and June.
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
TV // 1 day ago
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon and Jake O'Kane appeared in the "Survivor" Season 45 finale.
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Starz has canceled the Courteney Cox-Greg Kinnear supernatural dramedy, "Shining Vale," after two seasons.
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
TV // 1 day ago
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ne-Yo was crowned the Season 10 winner of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" Season 28 will feature 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei.
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Regime," a political satire starring Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts, is coming to HBO and Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement