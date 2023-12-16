Advertisement
TV
Dec. 16, 2023 / 9:03 AM / Updated at 9:11 AM

Mayim Bialik out as host of syndicated game show 'Jeopardy!'

By Karen Butler
Mayim Bialik said Friday that Sony has informed her that she will no longer host the syndicated game show "Jeopardy!" File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Mayim Bialik said Friday that Sony has informed her that she will no longer host the syndicated game show "Jeopardy!" File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Mayim Bialik announced on social media that she has been fired as host of the syndicated game show Jeopardy!

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," Bialik wrote on Instagram Friday.

Advertisement

"Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" the 48-year-old Blossom and Call Me Kat alum added.

"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

After Bialik announced the news, Sony released a statement about her exit.

Advertisement

"We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!," the company said.

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings have been sharing hosting duties since September 2021.

Alex Trebek presided over the show from 1984 until he died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jon Hamm to play thief in 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
TV // 17 hours ago
Jon Hamm to play thief in 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Friday that it has ordered the series "Your Friends and Neighbors," in which Jon Hamm will star as a divorced, fired hedge fund manager who robs his neighbors.
Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, more join 'No Good Deed'
TV // 19 hours ago
Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, more join 'No Good Deed'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix announced five more cast members for its dark comedy "No Good Deed." Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris and more join Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow in the new comedy.
'Power Book IV: Force': Starz renews series for Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
'Power Book IV: Force': Starz renews series for Season 3
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Power Book IV: Force," a "Power" sequel and spinoff starring Joseph Sikora, will return for a third season on Starz.
Pete Davidson to release 'Turbo Fonzarelli' special on Netflix
TV // 21 hours ago
Pete Davidson to release 'Turbo Fonzarelli' special on Netflix
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson will star in "Turbo Fonzarelli," a new stand-up comedy special for Netflix.
'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' docuseries gets first teaser
TV // 22 hours ago
'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' docuseries gets first teaser
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new documentary about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Swedish teen drama "Young Royals" will return for a third and final season on Netflix in March.
Stanley Tucci to headline 'Heart of Italy' food docu-series for NatGeo
TV // 1 day ago
Stanley Tucci to headline 'Heart of Italy' food docu-series for NatGeo
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- National Geographic has announced production will begin next month on "Tucci: The Heart of Italy," a 10-part food docu-series starring Stanley Tucci.
Publicist: Cause of Andre Braugher's death was lung cancer
TV // 1 day ago
Publicist: Cause of Andre Braugher's death was lung cancer
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The cause of Andre Braugher's death this week was lung cancer, his representative confirmed.
Alexander Skarsgård to star in 'Murderbot' series for Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
Alexander Skarsgård to star in 'Murderbot' series for Apple TV+
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgård is set to star in "Murderbot," a 10-part adaptation of Martha Wells' sci-fi book series for Apple TV+.
Alan Ritchson: Jack's past catches up to him in 'Reacher' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Alan Ritchson: Jack's past catches up to him in 'Reacher' S2
NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson told UPI that the title character of his action-drama, "Reacher," is forced to question his solitary life as a drifter when he learns his old friends are in trouble in Season 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
Ketamine cited as primary cause of Matthew Perry's death
Ketamine cited as primary cause of Matthew Perry's death
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement