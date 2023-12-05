Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 5, 2023 / 8:08 AM

Mark-Paul Gosselaar: Ted Bundy inspired 'Found' character

By Fred Topel
Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends a Q&amp;A for "Found." Photo courtesy of NBC
1 of 5 | Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends a Q&A for "Found." Photo courtesy of NBC

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Mark-Paul Gosselaar said he studied Ted Bundy for his role as kidnapper Sir on Found, airing Tuesdays on NBC.

Gosselaar, 49, said Found creator and showrunner Nkechi Carroll had told him Bundy was the greatest influence on Sir.

Advertisement

"He was very charismatic," Gosselaar told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "He was very disarming, not what you would think as someone who would typically do something like what he did."

Bundy kidnapped, raped and murdered at least 30 women in the 1970s. Though fictional, Sir kidnapped children and forced them to act as his family.

Sir kidnapped Gabi (Shanola Hampton) when she was a child. Now as an adult running a private firm that locates missing persons, Gabi has managed to lock Sir in a cell in her basement.

Advertisement

Gabi brings Sir cases for consultation, and he helps her locate people. Gosselaar said even as a captive, Sir remains in control.

"I never feel like Sir is not in control," Gosselaar said. "I've played it that way."

Sir has had opportunities to escape. He has heard visitors upstairs, but opted not to call for help.

"If he were to yell, everything would end," Gosselaar said. "This is what he wants. He wants to be in the same air as Gabi."

Though Sir would prefer greater mobility and more than a cot to sleep on, he is willing to endure imprisonment to maintain his connection to Gabi, Gosselaar said. Advising her cases also appeals to him.

"She's one of the smartest people that he's come in contact with, but he wants her to do well," Gosselaar said. "He finds great joy in helping her because he really does care for her. It's just in a really sick and twisted way."

In addition to Bundy, Gosselaar joked that Sir is a natural extension of his Saved by the Bell character, Zack Morris. On the Saturday morning comedy, a teenage Gosselaar played a popular high-schooler who was a master manipulator for comedic purposes.

Advertisement

"I started my career playing a bad character, not as dark and despicable as Sir is," Gosselaar said. "There's no comparison when you see how bad of a character he is."

Recent episodes of Found have shown the abuse Sir went through with his mother as a child. Though Sir also became an abuser, Gosselaar said the backstory explains how Sir turned out the way he did as an adult.

"Obviously, it's not justifiable how Sir dealt with his trauma," Gosselaar said. "You do understand that there were some serious consequences to behaviors that he had no control over. It just felt very sad."

While Found films in Atlanta, Gosselaar said playing a dark character like Sir takes its toll as the darkness lingers after he wraps a day's filming. Fortunately, by the time he returns home to his wife and four children in California, Gosselaar said, he's left Sir behind.

"I'm not thankful for being away from my family, but that is one of the upsides of filming out of town," Gosselaar said. "I can completely wash this character off before I get home."

Before Found, Gosselaar portrayed Zack Morris as an adult in Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival. Zack is now the governor of California, and his son (Mitchell Hoog) followed in his footsteps as Bayside High's troublemaker.

Advertisement

"I really wish we could still be filming that show," Gosselaar said. "It was very relevant. I absolutely enjoyed every moment."

Gosselaar was not in every episode of the revival. He was able to film his scenes while being a regular on the black-ish spinoff mixed-ish.

Nevertheless, as soon as Peacock decided not to renew Saved by the Bell, Gosselaar was on to roles in Barry and Will Trent before landing Found. He said this has been a pattern in his career.

That is why Gosselaar has done few theatrical films since the 1998 comedy Dead Man on Campus. TV work has been so consistent, his limited time off rarely coordinates with a film's shooting schedule.

"I always got better offers on television," Gosselaar said. "I would love to do films. It's just that I've been very fortunate that my windows for opportunities to do film is very limited because I'm always on a television show. I really can't complain."

NBC has renewed Found, which airs at 10 p.m. EST Tuesdays, for a second season. The season finale airs Jan. 16.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
TV // 3 hours ago
Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
NEW YORK, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jason Mraz and Xochitl Gomez told UPI they will take away new skills and great memories, regardless of who wins the coveted mirrorball trophy on "DWTS" Tuesday.
'Carol & the End of the World' has 'Community' reunion
TV // 17 hours ago
'Carol & the End of the World' has 'Community' reunion
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for "Carol & the End of the World" on Monday and a guest star list that includes a "Community" reunion.
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "The Tourist," a thriller series starring Jamie Dornan, will return for a second season on BBC One in January.
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
TV // 18 hours ago
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country" starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is coming to HBO in January.
'Wolf Hall' sequel series adds cast members
TV // 20 hours ago
'Wolf Hall' sequel series adds cast members
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" will feature Harriet Walter, Timothy Spall and Harry Melling.
'House of the Dragon' teaser previews bloody war between kin
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon' teaser previews bloody war between kin
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- HBO has released the first official teaser for Season 2 of its fantasy drama, "House of the Dragon."
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
Prime Video orders Season 3 of 'Reacher'
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video orders Season 3 of 'Reacher'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson has announced on social media that his crime drama, "Reacher," is getting a third season on Prime Video.
Toymaker Eddy Goldfarb's legacy lives in family company, documentary
TV // 3 days ago
Toymaker Eddy Goldfarb's legacy lives in family company, documentary
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- 102-year-old toymaker Eddy Goldfarb shares stories about some of his trademark toys featured in the documentary "Eddy's World," airing Saturday on PBS.
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
TV // 3 days ago
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
NEW YORK, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, Nicolette Sheridan, Loni Anderson and Linda Gray say they got a kick out of sending up powerful, glamorous characters they're famous for playing in the new TV movie, "Ladies of the 80s."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Jeannie Mai on Jeezy filing for divorce: 'I was gutted'
Jeannie Mai on Jeezy filing for divorce: 'I was gutted'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement