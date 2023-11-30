NBC orders more 'Found,' 'Irrational'

1 of 4 | Shanola Hampton's "Found" will return for a second season on NBC. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed its series Found and Irrational for second seasons. "These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (The Irrational), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly," Lisa Katz -- president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Entertainment -- said in a statement Wednesday. Advertisement

"A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock."

Shanola Hampton stars in Found as Gabby Mosely, leader of a crisis management team who try to find what happened to missing people the authorities have given up on.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi co-star.

Based on Dan Ariely's best-selling book, Predictably Irrational, Irrational stars Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, a professor of behavioral science who acts as a consultant in high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

The cast also includes Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi.