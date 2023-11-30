Trending
Nov. 30, 2023 / 8:11 AM

NBC orders more 'Found,' 'Irrational'

By Karen Butler
Shanola Hampton's "Found" will return for a second season on NBC. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI
1 of 4 | Shanola Hampton's "Found" will return for a second season on NBC. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed its series Found and Irrational for second seasons.

"These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (The Irrational), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly," Lisa Katz -- president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Entertainment -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock."

Shanola Hampton stars in Found as Gabby Mosely, leader of a crisis management team who try to find what happened to missing people the authorities have given up on.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi co-star.

Based on Dan Ariely's best-selling book, Predictably Irrational, Irrational stars Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, a professor of behavioral science who acts as a consultant in high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

The cast also includes Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi.

