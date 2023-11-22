Trending
Pandora Nox becomes 'Drag Race' franchise's first cis woman champion

By Annie Martin
Pandora Nox won "Drag Race Germany," making her the first cis woman to win a season in franchise history. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder
Pandora Nox won "Drag Race Germany," making her the first cis woman to win a season in franchise history. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pandora Nox is the first cis woman champion in Drag Race franchise history.

The Vienna-based performer was crowned champion in the inaugural season of Drag Race Germany on Tuesday.

Nox went up against Metamorkid and Yvonne Nightstand in the finale. The trio of contestants performed a lip-sync dance number to RuPaul's "Call Me Mother" and brought their best drag looks to the runway.

"It's really, extremely overwhelming because I'm not just the first winner of Drag Race Germany, but also the first cis woman," Nox said in her victory speech.

"To everybody out there, I think this is the best example that, even if something seems impossible, you can still dream, and dreams sometimes do come true. So, go for it. Thank you," she added in a confessional.

Nox is the third cis woman to compete on Drag Race, following Victoria Scone (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3,Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World) and Clover Bish (Drag Race España Season 3).

Drag Race Germany is hosted by Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic and features Breakout, Jovanovic and Dianne Brill as judges.

The show is the latest international spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race. Nelly Furtado and former Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps will appear as guest judges in Canada's Drag Race Season 4.

Read More

