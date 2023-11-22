Trending
TV
Nov. 22, 2023 / 9:07 AM

'Dancing with the Stars' contestants dance to Taylor Swift

By Annie Martin
"Dancing with the Stars" hosted "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," a special Taylor Swift-themed episode. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars contestants performed to Taylor Swift songs Tuesday on the ABC dance competition series.

The show hosted its first-ever "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," a special Taylor Swift-themed episode featuring the singer's music.

The opening number was a choreographed dance set to Swift's song "Love Story."

The couples -- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and Danielle Karagach -- then performed individual routines.

Madix and Pashkov performed a rumba to Swift's "Cruel Summer," while Mraz and Karagach danced an Argentine tango to Swift's "Don't Blame Me."

Swift had shared a special message to the cast last week.

"I can't wait to see Dancing with the Stars' celebration of my eras next week. I wish I could be there with you guys, but I'm on tour in Brazil. I will be there in spirit and I'll be watching," she said.

Longtime DWTS choreographer and lead Eras tour choreographer Mandy Moore appeared on the show as a special guest judge.

Jowsey and Arnold were ultimately eliminated Tuesday, leaving five remaining couples.

DWTS Season 32 airs Tuesdays on ABC and is also available to stream on Disney+.

Swift is on the South American leg of her Eras tour and will next perform Friday in São Paulo, Brazil.

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

