Nov. 20, 2023 / 7:31 AM

'Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' to premiere Feb. 25

By Karen Butler
Danai Gurira returns as Michonne in "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who LIve" on Feb. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Danai Gurira returns as Michonne in "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who LIve" on Feb. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead spinoff, The Ones Who Live, is set to premiere Feb. 25 on AMC.

The show will follow fan-favorite characters Rick and Michonne (Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira)

In a 30-second sneak peek released Sunday, Gurira said the estranged couple's efforts to reunite against the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse is "crazy love."

"It's a really exciting story to tell," Gurira said.

Lincoln added, "Our ambition is to have some answers."

Grimes was presumed dead, but actually kidnapped by a shadowy military group in the ninth season of the flagship show's 11 seasons.

Michonne goes out searching for him, leaving behind their children and community, in Season 10.

In the 2022 Season 11 series finale, they are both glimpsed finding clues as to the other's whereabouts.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," a synopsis said.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the 'walking dead?'"

The Ones Who Live follows the recent spinoffs Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus, and Dead City with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their roles as frenemies Maggie and Negan.

Fear the Walking Dead, another companion series, wrapped up its eight-season run on Sunday.

