Oct. 30, 2023 / 2:01 PM

'Loki' warns of 'grave danger' in Season 2 mid-season trailer

By Annie Martin
1 of 4 | Tom Hiddleston plays Loki on the Disney+ series "Loki." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the conclusion of Loki Season 2.

The streaming service shared a mid-season trailer Monday ahead of the show's penultimate Season 2 episode.

Loki is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows an alternate version of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston.

In the trailer, Loki (Hiddleston) warns of a "grave danger" to humanity and works to save the Multiverse.

Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan also star.

Executive producer Kevin R. Wright previously said in a featurette that Season 2 will see Loki "finding what heroicism really looks like."

The penultimate episode of Loki Season 2 will be released Thursday on Disney+, with the season finale to follow Nov. 9.

