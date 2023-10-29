Advertisement
TV
Oct. 29, 2023 / 10:59 AM

Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'

By Karen Butler
Christopher Walken dropped by "Saturday Night Live" this weekend to play the Spirit of Halloween. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
1 of 4 | Christopher Walken dropped by "Saturday Night Live" this weekend to play the Spirit of Halloween. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken dropped by Saturday Night Live this weekend to play the Spirit of Halloween and offer a little holiday wisdom to U.S. President Joe Biden, played by comedian Mikey Day.

"There's spooky goblins, creepy crawlers, hocus pocus, but it's about camaraderie, really," Walken said, appearing to struggle to keep from laughing as he delivered his lines.

"Meet the neighbors you don't want to see on any other day. After all, you can't spell 'Halloween,' without 'Hello!'"

"Is that really how you spell it?" Day, as Biden, wondered.

"Pretty much!" Walken replied, before reciting a little poem he had written on a piece of paper: "Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. If you don't, I don't care, I'll pull down your underwear."

"I think that's just a crime," Biden said.

"Not on Halloween," insisted Walken. "Not when Papa Pumpkin's in town! Come on! Let me smell those feet! We're America! And, live, from New York, it's Saturday night!"

The sketch also saw Day as Biden squinting and breathless as he climbs a ladder in the Oval Office, hanging paper bats.

"Nothing puts people at ease like an 80-year-old man hanging Halloween decorations," Biden said.

"Your old boy Joe's going to climb a ladder!" he said as the metal structure teetered. "Little shaky, we can do that, relax! This needs to go way up there. On second thought, let's do that later."

The scene included an appearance by Michael Longfellow as new Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"I'm second in line to replace you, so I'm excited to see more of this whole ladder thing," he said.

