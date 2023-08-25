Trending
Aug. 25, 2023 / 12:30 PM

'Moving' becomes most-viewed Korean original on Disney+, Hulu

By Annie Martin
"Moving," a superhero series based on the Kang Full webtoon, is the most-watched Korean original on Disney+ and Hulu. Photo courtesy of Disney+
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- New series Moving is breaking records at Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney+ said in a press release Friday that the superhero series has become the most-viewed Korean original on Disney+ globally and on Hulu in the United States based on hours streamed after its first seven days.

Moving premiered Aug. 9 and has also become the most-watched series on Disney+ across the Asia Pacific region and the biggest premiere on Disney+ in Korea to date.

"The global consumer response towards the first 11 episodes of Moving has exceeded our expectations," Carol Choi, EVP of original content strategy at Walt Disney Company APAC, said. "From the U.S. to all across APAC, it is fast becoming a breakout hit with its captivating storyline, world-class cast and incredible post-production effects -- all coming together to deliver exceptional storytelling."

Moving is based on the Kang Full webtoon and follows three teenagers who discover they have inherited superpowers from their parents, who are former secret agents.

"Initially recruited because of their extraordinary abilities including flight, instant healing and enhanced senses, the spies disappeared without a trace after being tasked with carrying out increasingly dubious missions. Now with their children exhibiting similar abilities and a dangerous assassin rapidly picking off super-powered individuals, the parents must leave their peaceful lives behind to become the 'monsters' they once were," an official synopsis reads.

Ru Seung-ryong, Han hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Roo Seung-bum, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung and Kim Do-hoon star.

The first 11 episodes of Moving are available to stream now, with new episodes released Wednesdays.

