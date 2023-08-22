Trending
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released the Japanese album "Always Yours" and a music video for the song "Ima - Even If the World Ends Tomorrow." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the Japanese album Always Yours and a music video for the song "Ima - Even If the World Ends Tomorrow" on Tuesday.

The "Ima" video shows the members of Seventeen vow to do anything for love even as the world ends around them.

Always Yours is Seventeen's first best-of Japanese album. The album features favorite tracks from the group's Japanese releases, including "Call Call Call," "Happy Ending," "24H," "Not Alone" and "Dream."

Seventeen's most recent Japanese EP, Dream, was released in November 2022.

The group most recently released the Korean EP FML in April.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.

