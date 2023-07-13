'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August

July 13 (UPI) -- New episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures are coming to Disney+ in August.

Disney+ announced six new episodes of the animated series in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

The new episodes will premiere Aug. 2 on Disney+ and Disney Junior, with more episodes to follow later this year. Season 1 will consist of 25 episodes total.

Young Jedi Adventures takes place in the Star Wars universe during the High Republic Era. The series follows Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nubs and other Jedi Younglings as "they study the ways of the Force and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi."

The show's first seven episodes were released in May.

"We've been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the Star Wars galaxy through Young Jedi Adventures," executive producer James Waugh said in a statement. "We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi padawans and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation, with these new episodes."

The voice cast includes Jamaal Avery Jr. as Kai, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango, Piotr Michael as Jedi master Yoda and Nasim Pedrad as Jedi master Zia Zanna.

Advertisement

Disney+ released a trailer for another Star Wars series, Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, on Tuesday. The show is a Mandalorian spinoff that premieres Aug. 23.