Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 13, 2023 / 1:13 PM

'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August

By Annie Martin

July 13 (UPI) -- New episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures are coming to Disney+ in August.

Disney+ announced six new episodes of the animated series in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

The new episodes will premiere Aug. 2 on Disney+ and Disney Junior, with more episodes to follow later this year. Season 1 will consist of 25 episodes total.

Young Jedi Adventures takes place in the Star Wars universe during the High Republic Era. The series follows Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nubs and other Jedi Younglings as "they study the ways of the Force and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi."

The show's first seven episodes were released in May.

"We've been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the Star Wars galaxy through Young Jedi Adventures," executive producer James Waugh said in a statement. "We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi padawans and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation, with these new episodes."

The voice cast includes Jamaal Avery Jr. as Kai, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango, Piotr Michael as Jedi master Yoda and Nasim Pedrad as Jedi master Zia Zanna.

Advertisement

Disney+ released a trailer for another Star Wars series, Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, on Tuesday. The show is a Mandalorian spinoff that premieres Aug. 23.

Read More

'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer Lea Michele remembers Cory Monteith on 10th anniversary of his death

Latest Headlines

'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
TV // 9 minutes ago
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "Sister Wives," a reality series following Kody Brown and his polygamist family, will return for an 18th season on TLC in August.
'Big Brother' 25th Anniversary special highlights proposals, fights
TV // 15 minutes ago
'Big Brother' 25th Anniversary special highlights proposals, fights
July 13 (UPI) -- CBS released the trailer for the "Big Brother" 25th Anniversary Special on Thursday. The special airs July 26.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer
TV // 58 minutes ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- Original "High School Musical" stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel appear in the fourth and final season of the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
'The Witcher' trailer teases Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Witcher' trailer teases Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia
July 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2 featuring footage from Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Rivia.
'D.P.' stars fight for change in Season 2 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'D.P.' stars fight for change in Season 2 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "D.P.," a South Korean military drama starring Jung Hae-in, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
TV // 18 hours ago
'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
July 12 (UPI) -- The CW announced its fall schedule on Wednesday which includes the delay of "61st Street," the AMC series The CW rescued from cancellation.
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
TV // 1 day ago
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
July 12 (UPI) -- Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka will replace Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka as the hosts of HBO series "We're Here."
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
TV // 1 day ago
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
July 12 (UPI) -- "Succession," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," "Ted Lasso" and other TV series and stars are nominated at the Primetime Emmys.
'Physical' trailer: Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel face off in final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Physical' trailer: Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel face off in final season
July 12 (UPI) -- "Physical," a comedy-drama series starring Rose Byrne, will return for a third and final season on Apple TV+.
'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Bravo renews series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Bravo renews series for Season 2
July 12 (UPI) -- Reality series "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" will return for a second season on Bravo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Shawn Johnson expecting third child with Andrew East
Shawn Johnson expecting third child with Andrew East
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement