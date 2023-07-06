Trending
TV
July 6, 2023 / 1:48 PM

'90 Day: The Last Resort': TLC shares teaser, premiere date for new spinoff

By Annie Martin

July 6 (UPI) -- TLC is introducing the new show 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The network shared a teaser and premiere date for the reality series Thursday.

90 Day: The Last Resort is a spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé, which features couples who have one partner seeking a K-1 visa.

The K-1 visa permits the foreign-citizen fiancé to travel to the United States and marry his or her U.S. citizen sponsor within 90 days of arrival.

The new show features five returning 90 Day Fiancé couples who "have reached their breaking points" in their relationships.

"In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether they can heal old wounds. Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy," an official synopsis reads.

"Explosive group therapies, intense couples sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately."

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.

Sukanya Krishnan will host a weekly companion podcast, 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions, featuring therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast.

90 Day Fiancé completed its ninth season in August 2022. The franchise also includes 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and other spinoffs.

