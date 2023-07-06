Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland finalize divorce 5 months after filing

1/5

July 6 (UPI) -- Brittany Snow and her ex-husband Tyler Stanaland have finalized the details of their divorce. Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that a judge approved the dissolution of the marriage between Snow and Stanaland, who will be considered legally single as of Aug. 11. Advertisement

According to the terms of their settlement agreement, neither Snow nor Stanaland will receive spousal support, People said. Both parties will keep their separate bank accounts and split their joint accounts, which will then be closed.

E! News said Snow will receive "right, title, and interest in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control," including a 2022 Audi 5 and the security deposit for a rental property in Studio City, Calif.

Stanaland will keep his personal effects and a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner.

Snow, an actress known for playing Chloe Beale in the Pitch Perfect movies, and Stanaland, a realtor who appeared on the Netflix reality series Selling the OC, announced their split in September 2022 after two years of marriage.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the pair said in a joint statement at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

Snow filed for divorce in January.

