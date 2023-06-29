'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3

1/3

David Alpay stars in the sci-fi horror series "From." Photo courtesy of MGM+

June 29 (UPI) -- From will return for a third season on MGM+. The streaming service announced Thursday it renewed the sci-fi horror series for Season 3. Advertisement

From is created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater). Jeff Pinkner (Lost) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Jack Bender (Lost) as director.

Harold Perrineau stars with Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad and Scott McCord.

From "unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter."

Season 3 opens in the wake of the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, where escape "will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them," according to an official synopsis.

From originally premiered in 2022 on Epix, which was rebranded as MGM+ by Season 2. The show is MGM+'s second-most viewed series of all time, following Godfather of Harlem.

"The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town -- and possibly beyond -- are slowly revealed," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "We can't wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

From Season 3 will premiere in 2024.