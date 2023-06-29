Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 29, 2023 / 1:18 PM

'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3

By Annie Martin
1/3
David Alpay stars in the sci-fi horror series "From." Photo courtesy of MGM+
David Alpay stars in the sci-fi horror series "From." Photo courtesy of MGM+

June 29 (UPI) -- From will return for a third season on MGM+.

The streaming service announced Thursday it renewed the sci-fi horror series for Season 3.

Advertisement

From is created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater). Jeff Pinkner (Lost) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Jack Bender (Lost) as director.

Harold Perrineau stars with Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad and Scott McCord.

From "unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter."

Season 3 opens in the wake of the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, where escape "will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them," according to an official synopsis.

From originally premiered in 2022 on Epix, which was rebranded as MGM+ by Season 2. The show is MGM+'s second-most viewed series of all time, following Godfather of Harlem.

Advertisement

"The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town -- and possibly beyond -- are slowly revealed," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "We can't wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

From Season 3 will premiere in 2024.

Read More

'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast 'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'

Latest Headlines

'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September
June 29 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a comedy-drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
TV // 3 hours ago
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
June 29 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall discussed reprising her "Sex and the City" character Samantha Jones on the Max sequel series "And Just Like That."
'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast
TV // 5 hours ago
'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast
June 29 (UPI) -- Former Iz*One member Jo Yu-ri, Big Bang alum Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P, and other stars have joined the cast of "Squid Game" Season 2.
Graham Norton to host British version of 'Wheel of Fortune'
TV // 6 hours ago
Graham Norton to host British version of 'Wheel of Fortune'
June 29 (UPI) -- Irish comedian Graham Norton is to host a British version of the game show, "Wheel of Fortune," for ITV.
'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' teaser introduces Peacock docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' teaser introduces Peacock docuseries
June 28 (UPI) -- "Orlando Bloom: To the Edge," a new docuseries featuring actor Orlando Bloom, is coming to Peacock.
'Young Royals' stars wrap filming on third and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals' stars wrap filming on third and final season
June 28 (UPI) -- "Young Royals" stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg teased Season 3 after completing filming on the Netflix series.
'Breeders': Martin Freeman series to end with Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Breeders': Martin Freeman series to end with Season 4
June 28 (UPI) -- "Breeders," an FX and Sky comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, will return for a fourth and final season.
Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack'
TV // 1 day ago
Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack'
NEW YORK, June 28 (UPI) -- Idris Elba says the accomplished business negotiator he plays in the new high-altitude thriller, "Hijack," is unlike many of the "big lad" tough guys he has played in the past.
'Ten Year Old Tom' creator Steve Dildarian: Season 2 'a little deeper'
TV // 1 day ago
'Ten Year Old Tom' creator Steve Dildarian: Season 2 'a little deeper'
LOS ANGELES, June 28 (UPI) -- Steve Dildarian discusses how Season 2 of "Ten Year Old Tom," premiering Thursday on Max, goes deeper than the first season.
James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
TV // 1 day ago
James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
June 27 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for "Superpowered: The DC Story" on Tuesday. The docuseries on the history of DC Comics premieres July 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
After bacterial infection sends Madonna to ICU, her 'Celebration' tour postponed
After bacterial infection sends Madonna to ICU, her 'Celebration' tour postponed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement