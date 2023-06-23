Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 23, 2023 / 8:31 AM

Paramount+ orders Season 2 of 'Last King of the Cross'

By Karen Butler
1/2
Tim Roth's "Last King of the Cross" is returning for a second season on Paramount+ File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Tim Roth's "Last King of the Cross" is returning for a second season on Paramount+ File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has renewed its Australian drama, Last King of the Cross, for a second season.

Set in the early 2000s, the show about real-life nightclub owner John Ibrahim stars Tim Roth, Lincoln Younes, Callan Mulvey and Matt Nable.

Advertisement

Season 2 will include eight fresh episodes.

"After the outstanding success of Season 1, we are incredibly excited for Last King of The Cross to return for an electrifying second season," producer Mark Fennessy said in a statement Thursday.

"Bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed, we are eager to share the next chapter of this compelling story," he added. "With unforgettable characters, explosive action, and complex relationships, the second season goes above and beyond in fulfilling this commitment -- taking audiences on an exhilarating journey through a world that is sexy, dangerous, and deeply human."

Read More

'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman' Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'

Latest Headlines

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
TV // 37 minutes ago
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
June 23 (UPI) -- Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule and Jelly Roll have been booked to perform at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show, which will air live on NBC and Peacock.
Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay set as coaches on 'Voice' S25
TV // 1 hour ago
Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay set as coaches on 'Voice' S25
June 23 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper have been booked as coaches for "The Voice" Season 25.
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- Jharrell Jerome discusses the practical and emotional challenges of playing a 13-foot-tall giant in "I'm a Virgo," premiering Friday on Prime Video.
'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' special, 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 coming to Peacock
TV // 20 hours ago
'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' special, 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 coming to Peacock
June 22 (UPI) -- "Kevin Hart: Reality Check," a new stand-up comedy special starring Kevin Hart, and "Hart to Heart" Season 3 will premiere on Hart's birthday in July.
'The Wheel' game show canceled at NBC after one season
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Wheel' game show canceled at NBC after one season
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Wheel," a U.S. remake of the U.K. game show hosted by Michael McIntyre, won't return for a second season on NBC.
'The Chosen One' teaser brings Mark Millar's 'American Jesus' to life
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Chosen One' teaser brings Mark Millar's 'American Jesus' to life
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Chosen One," a new series based on the Mark Millar comic trilogy "American Jesus," is coming to Netflix in August.
Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
TV // 1 day ago
Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Hobbit" alum Richard Armitage, "Crazy Rich Asians" actress Jing Lusi and "The Full Monty star" Lesley Sharp have signed on for roles in ITVX's six-part thriller, "Red Eye."
Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' to premiere on Peacock July 18
TV // 1 day ago
Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' to premiere on Peacock July 18
June 22 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced Season 5 of its dating competition series, "Love Island USA," is set to premiere on July 18.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will conclude with a fourth and final season that premieres on Disney+ in August.
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That..." Season 2 is much more faithful to the original "Sex and the City" than the first season was.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
James Cameron compares Titan sub tragedy to Titanic disaster: 'It's really quite surreal'
James Cameron compares Titan sub tragedy to Titanic disaster: 'It's really quite surreal'
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement