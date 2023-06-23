Trending
June 23, 2023

'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist

By Annie Martin
"Survival of the Thickest," a new comedy-drama series created by and starring Michelle Buteau, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Survival of the Thickest.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Friday featuring Michelle Buteau.

Survival of the Thickest is created by Buteau, an actress and comedian known for First Wives Club and hosting The Circle, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. The show is based on Buteau's memoir.

The new series follows Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), a newly single woman who reinvents her life after a breakup. The character lands a job as a stylist for a glamorous client (Garcelle Beauvais).

Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Christine Horne, Peppermint and Michelle Visage also have roles.

"Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss," an official synopsis reads.

Survival of the Thickest premieres July 13 on Netflix.

Follow Us

Advertisement