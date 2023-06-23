"Survival of the Thickest," a new comedy-drama series created by and starring Michelle Buteau, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Survival of the Thickest. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Friday featuring Michelle Buteau. Advertisement

Survival of the Thickest is created by Buteau, an actress and comedian known for First Wives Club and hosting The Circle, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. The show is based on Buteau's memoir.

The new series follows Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), a newly single woman who reinvents her life after a breakup. The character lands a job as a stylist for a glamorous client (Garcelle Beauvais).

Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Christine Horne, Peppermint and Michelle Visage also have roles.

"Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss," an official synopsis reads.

Survival of the Thickest premieres July 13 on Netflix.