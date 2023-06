1/5

Christian Kane stars as Alex Walker in "Almost Paradise." Photo courtesy of Amazon Freevee

June 12 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee released the trailer for Almost Paradise Season 2 on Monday. The series returns to the streaming service July 21. Christian Kane stars as retired DEA agent Alex Walker. Living on a Philippine island, local police officers Alamares (Art Acuña) and Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) ask Walker for help with cases. Advertisement

The trailer shows Walker in action, beating up bad guys in warehouses, hallways and on a speedboat. Walker also hangs onto a moving car.

Walker also still sees doctors for hypertension, for which he is supposed to remain calm and inactive.

Almost Paradise Season 1 aired on WGN America in 2020. Created by Librarians producers Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, Almost Paradise films in The Philippines.

Devlin is American-born with a Filipinio mother. Devlin also produces Leverage: Redemption for Freevee which also stars Kane.

All 10 episodes of Almost Paradise Season 2 stream July 21.