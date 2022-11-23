Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 23, 2022 / 3:14 PM

Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so

By Karen Butler
1/4
Beth Riesgraf and Noah Wyle can be seen in Season 2 of "Leverage: Redemption." Photo courtesy of Amazon Freevee
Beth Riesgraf and Noah Wyle can be seen in Season 2 of "Leverage: Redemption." Photo courtesy of Amazon Freevee

NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- ER and The Librarians alum Noah Wyle says Harry, the shady lawyer he plays on Leverage: Redemption, is a flawed man looking to be less flawed.

That appeals to Wyle as an actor, as well as a writer or director on the show, which is about a team of thieves who rob from the rich and the corrupt, and then give to the wronged.

Advertisement

"I liked that Harry was the redemption in Leverage: Redemption, that his change of heart and change of trajectory was instrumental to pulling this crew back together," Wyle told UPI In a recent Zoom interview.

"Not only does it set him on the road to righteousness, but it also opened up inside of him this need to be challenged by danger and excitement and challenged by these really wonderful other people who have entered his life."

Advertisement

New episodes of Redemption Season 2 premiere Wednesday nights on Amazon Freevee. The show is a sequel to Leverage, which initially aired 2008 to 2012 on TNT.

Returning from the original series are Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Reisgraf and occasionally Aldis Hodge.

Wyle joined the cast in Season 1 of Redemption, but also writes and directs episodes.

"I really enjoyed coming back and playing the character a little more confidently -- a little bit less like the new guy in school and a little bit more the guy who can't wait to prove himself to the team," he said.

"It was a nice gradual graduation energy to play," he added. "Now having a season under our belts and the reboot having been firmly established, I felt all of the performers came back a little bit more relaxed and invested to take it higher and farther."

Pleased with what they accomplished in a fun, action-packed first season, the writers were faced with a big blank canvas after the show was green-lit for a second season.

"I got a front row seat to see how hard it is to write a season of television," Wyle said with a laugh. "But we did it and it turned out really really well."

Advertisement

The show's viewers are connecting with the show on a thematic level, Wyle said.

"They like to see the Robin Hood aspect of the little guy who is getting squashed by the big guy get his justice and the big guy get his comeuppance," the actor said. "In these modern times, this is extremely attractive again."

Fans also are drawn to the camaraderie of the team.

"You can have a bunch of different people, who have different personalities, but can still pull together for a common good," Wyle said.

"That is a really attractive message to send out there. It's funny, so sometimes I think the show's popularity has less to do with the topics and more to do with the tone -- the fact that there is not a lot on TV that you can watch with your parents and your kids at the same time."

There's a formula to each 42-minute episode, and writers quickly learn the discipline.

"The adage is a page per minute, so scripts have to stay under 50 pages or they are unshootable," Wyle said.

"They have to have a five-act structure serving a five-character ensemble with one con that works and one con that doesn't work, and there has to be a contemporary story line and an emotional through line. I learned how difficult it is, so when it is achieved, it's pretty impressive."

Wyle said he also was happy to reunite with Kane, his former co-star on The Librarians, for Redemption.

"He's become a real brother and having him on set made it a much more friendly place for me on Day 1," he said.

Hodge only plays a recurring role this season since he is one of the stars of the big-screen blockbuster, Black Adam, and also recently signed on to play Alex Cross in a new police drama for Amazon.

But Wyle promised, "You'll get every frame we can shoot of him."

"We've got [footage] of him going to the airport," he said. "We're like, 'Aldis, just look out the window! Great! We'll use that somewhere. Someone FaceTime, Aldis.' Aldis, to his credit, gave us a lot this year. He didn't have to and it was very difficult to schedule it. ... But he was really gracious."

Read More

Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'

Latest Headlines

Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
TV // 2 hours ago
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced a new series "Who Killed Jenni Rivera," celebrating the life and investigating the mysterious death of the Mexican-American superstar.
Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
TV // 5 hours ago
Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- ABC has released a sneak peak at Season 27 of "The Bachelor," which will be lead by "The Bachelorette" Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 6 hours ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City on Thursday.
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
TV // 12 hours ago
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland and creator Megan Amram discuss how "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" expands the movie franchise's goofy villain. It premieres Wednesday on Peacock.
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show
TV // 1 day ago
'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Back in the Groove," a new dating reality show featuring Taye Diggs, is coming to Hulu in December.
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that Mandy Moore will star in Season 2 of "Dr. Death," along with Edgar Ramirez.
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider thanked her wife, Genevieve Davis, after emerging victorious in the "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions.
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
TV // 1 day ago
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Charli D'Amelio, Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady took part in the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 finale.
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
TV // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will host the "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" special Dec. 31 on NBC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle
Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Ryan Reynolds 'very excited' for baby No. 4 with Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds 'very excited' for baby No. 4 with Blake Lively
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Spider-Man and Eminem face off on collectible comic cover
Spider-Man and Eminem face off on collectible comic cover
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement