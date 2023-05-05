Trending
May 5, 2023 / 2:23 PM

'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role

By Annie Martin
Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the BBC series "Doctor Who." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the BBC series "Doctor Who." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of Doctor Who.

The 38-year-old actor will play a "key" and "mysterious" new role on the BBC sci-fi series.

The BBC announced the news Friday, saying Groff will "jump aboard the TARDIS in a mysterious and exciting guest role."

Groff is known for playing Jesse St. James on Glee and voicing Kristoff in the Frozen movies.

Doctor Who will return in November with three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Ncuti Gatwa will also make his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Russell T. Davies serves as showrunner on the new season.

"I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T. Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" Groff said in a statement.

"This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!" Davies added.

Jinkx Monsoon was previously announced to join the cast.

BBC shared photos featuring Gatwa and Millie Gibson in April.

