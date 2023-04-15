Advertisement
TV
April 15, 2023 / 12:41 PM

Sasha Colby wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15

Colby is the second transgender perfomer in a row to take the title on a regular season of the U.S edition of the competition series.

By Karen Butler
RuPaul, winner of the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "RuPaul's Drag Race," appears backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
April 15 (UPI) -- Sasha Colby was crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race and took home a $200,000 cash prize on Friday night.

The Hawaii native beat out fellow finalists Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London for the honor.

"Sasha Colby is the kind of talent that comes around once in a generation," RuPaul said in a statement.

"She embodies all the qualities of America's Next Drag Superstar and so much more. Anetra, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks each put up an incredible fight for the crown, but in the end, Sasha proved to be unbeatable. Long may she reign!"

Colby is the second transgender performer in a row to take the title on a regular -- not all-stars -- season of the U.S edition of Drag Race.

"This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future, because we are not going anywhere," Colby said upon accepting the award.

