'Beyond adorable' bunnies lured Kaliko Kauahi into 'American Auto' guest spot

1/3

"Superstore" alum Kaliko Kauahi guest starred on this week's episode of "American Auto." Photo courtesy of NBC

NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Superstore alum Kaliko Kauahi says NBC made her an offer she couldn't refuse -- a car filled with adorable rabbits -- to guest star on the sitcom, American Auto. The episode that aired on NBC Tuesday and Peacock Wednesday featured Kauahi as Tammy, the patient and practical animal handler. Advertisement

She helps Payne Motors' rodent-phobic Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer) pull off a publicity stunt in which she drives her company's latest model sedan, the Pika, with dozens of bunnies as passengers, through a showroom.

"Aside from getting to work with this group of people and Ana Gasteyer, whom I'm a big fan of, I also got to work with bunnies. It was like an Easter dream come true. They were beyond adorable," Kauahi told UPI in a recent phone interview.

In the show, real-life animal lover Gasteyer had to act like she is terrified while her assistant Dori (X Mayo) can't get enough of the cuddly critters.

Advertisement

"They were so funny. Between 'Action!' and 'Cut!' everyone slips into character and does their job. But, outside of that, people have their own experiences and feelings with animals -- and Ana loves animals," Kauahi said.

"She has to pretend like she is afraid of them and doesn't like them and it's hard not to laugh when you see her in the car with the bunnies, talking to them and freaking out."

Mayo didn't have as much experience with animals, so she was a little more cautious when she filmed the episode.

"So, that was new to her, but she was a complete pro," Kauahi said.

The actress said she always looks to reunite with Justin Spitzer, showrunner of both Superstore and American Auto.

"He makes great television and he is a great guy, so it was a no-brainer to work with him again," she said.

The character of Tammy, who is the voice of reason in an insane situation and probably the most competent person in the Payne building, reminded Kauahi of Sandra, the discount department store worker she played on Superstore.

Advertisement

"Sandra was, a lot of times, an observer in the beginning and then she found her voice and would chime in. But I think if she wrote a book, she'd have a lot tell. Tammy just watches the madness unfold and all she cares about is taking care of those bunnies," Kauahi said.

The situation of business executives coming up with an outrageous plan with no real thought or understanding about how it might be executed rang true to Kauahi and gave her a chuckle.

"They look at these live animals, but as more of props," she said. "Once you introduce any kind of live animal to a situation, you're just opening yourself up to 'anything can happen,'" she said.

"They chose the most compliant ones for me to handle and deal with it, but in the car, they were loose, so you really wanted to be careful. They would jump around a little bit and you didn't want them to get hurt."

Kauahi delivers some hilarious lines of dialogue as she instructs the Payne personnel on how to handle the rabbits.

"My job was easy -- just helping them tell their story and being the straight man," she said, adding it can be difficult to keep a straight face with so many talented comedians in the mix.

Advertisement

American Auto, in its second season, co-stars Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington and Tye White.

Like Superstore, American Auto is a workplace comedy filled with eccentric, but lovable characters.

"You may not relate to every single character, but within this group, you will find one or two that you really understand," Kauahi said.

There are universal themes in both shows, regardless of where they take place, how big the characters' paychecks are or what they are selling at the end of the day.

"We're all just people, trying to make a living, trying to make a good life for ourselves," Kauahi said.

"All of the different personalities you have to deal with when you go into the workplace [are challenging], you form your own little family of quirky weirdos, I'm sure, wherever you go."

Kauahi said she sees these shows as brief respites to viewers in dark and divisive times.

"It's such a good reminder that we are all ultimately more similar than we are different," the actress said.

"I, personally, am always looking for something to enjoy for a half-hour, just to sit and laugh and share with friends and think about all the good things that are happening, as well," she added. "I hope that I can bring a little levity to [viewers'] lives."

Advertisement