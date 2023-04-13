Trending
TV
April 13, 2023 / 11:46 AM

'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3

By Annie Martin

April 13 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Young Royals Season 3.

On Thursday, Netflix shared photos and a video from the set of the show's third and final season.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama series starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg. The show follows the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his romance with his classmate Simon (Rudberg).

Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla also star.

The photos feature Ryding and Rudberg as Wilhelm and Simon, while the video shows the cast at a table read.

"The first episode is going to be wow!" Ryding says in one scene.

Young Royals was renewed for a third and final season in December.

Ryding and Rudberg discussed Season 3 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the same month, saying the show ending is "bittersweet."

