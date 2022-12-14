'Young Royals' renewed for third and final season

Simon + Wilhelm forever? Young Royals will return for a third and final season. pic.twitter.com/zJZJMRlyEU— Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Young Royals will return for a third and final season.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the Swedish teen drama series for Season 3.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon (Omar Rudberg) holding hands.

"Simon + Wilhelm forever?" the post reads.

Young Royals centers on the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his classmate Simon (Rudberg).

The series is created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter, and also stars Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla.

Young Royals premiered on Netflix in July 2021. Season 2 was released in November.