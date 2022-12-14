Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 14, 2022 / 10:55 AM

'Young Royals' renewed for third and final season

By Annie Martin

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Young Royals will return for a third and final season.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the Swedish teen drama series for Season 3.

Advertisement

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon (Omar Rudberg) holding hands.

"Simon + Wilhelm forever?" the post reads.

Young Royals centers on the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his classmate Simon (Rudberg).

The series is created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter, and also stars Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla.

Young Royals premiered on Netflix in July 2021. Season 2 was released in November.

Read More

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40 Lizzo goes day drinking with Seth Meyers on 'Late Night' 'Today' cast surprise Al Roker at home amid his recovery What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
TV // 3 hours ago
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Country music artist Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the winner of "The Voice" Season 22 Tuesday night.
Giancarlo Esposito plans heist in 'Kaleidoscope'
TV // 19 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito plans heist in 'Kaleidoscope'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the new series "Kaleidoscope" on Tuesday. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney and more star.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 cast to include twins
TV // 21 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 cast to include twins
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" will return for a 15th season in January, its first season to air on MTV.
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February
TV // 22 hours ago
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," an animated series featuring Kyla Pratt, will return for a second season on Disney+.
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January
TV // 22 hours ago
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "How I Met Your Father," the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff starring Hilary Duff, will return for a second season on Hulu.
'Minx' canceled at HBO Max after previous Season 2 renewal
TV // 23 hours ago
'Minx' canceled at HBO Max after previous Season 2 renewal
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Minx," a comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond, was canceled at HBO Max but will reportedly be shopped around.
Aubrey Plaza shares her 'fantasy' ending for 'White Lotus' character
TV // 23 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza shares her 'fantasy' ending for 'White Lotus' character
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza discussed the HBO series "The White Lotus" and tripping on mushrooms with her co-star Meghann Fahy.
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky'
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Wes Bentley discussed the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
TV // 1 day ago
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Smash" actress Megan Hilty and "Yellowstone" actor Neal McDonough say they had deeply personal reasons for wanting to headline the TV special, "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its reboot of the family series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners
Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement