April 13, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Metallica perform 'Master of Puppets,' put on puppet show on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Metallica performed its hit song "Master of Puppets" and put on a puppet show for kids on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI
Metallica performed its hit song "Master of Puppets" and put on a puppet show for kids on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Metallica took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The heavy metal band performed its hit song "Master of Puppets" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

The members of Metallica are in residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live! through Thursday in celebration of their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, which releases Friday.

"Master of Puppets" appears on Metallica's 1986 album of the same name. The song recently had a resurgence in popularity after it was featured in Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Metallica reacted to young people discovering "Master of Puppets" due to Stranger Things.

"It still blows my mind that people like that song, first of all, and that the younger generation are embracing it," frontman James Hetfield said.

"It's a 9-minute heavy metal song from 1986 that, you know, it probably predates most of these people by 25 or 30 years," drummer Lars Ulrich added.

Metallica performed "Lux Aeterna" Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and its 1991 song "Holier Than Thou" on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Metallica also appeared in a sketch where they put on a puppet show for kids that was set to "Master of Puppets."

