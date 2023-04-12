Trending
April 12, 2023 / 8:10 PM

Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Richard Fleeshman, Christie Burke and Tiana Upcheva star in "The Ark." The show was renewed for a second season on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Syfy
April 12 (UPI) -- Syfy has renewed its space drama, The Ark, for a second season.

Season 1 will wrap up April 19 on the cable TV network.

Set aboard a spaceship 100 years in the future, the show is also streamed on the channel's sister platform, Peacock.

The cast of the series includes Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark. Syfy continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series," co-showrunners/executive producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner said in a statement Wednesday.

