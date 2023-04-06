Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 6, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship

By Karen Butler
1/3
Left to right, Spencer Macpherson, Peyton List and Kristian Flores star in "School Spirits." Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Left to right, Spencer Macpherson, Peyton List and Kristian Flores star in "School Spirits." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

NEW YORK, April 6 (UPI) -- Kristian Flores says his School Spirits character Simon is desperate for his best friend Maddie, a ghost, to get closure in her murder mystery -- even if it means she might move on to another place and they won't be able to hang out together anymore.

"That is what Simon wants, which has confused me from Day 1 because actors know that all 'wants' are selfish, but here you have this person who just understands that what he is doing is just unconditional love," Flores told UPI in a recent phone interview.

Advertisement

"He's trying to find out the truth and he loves Maddie to death, but that is his irony," he said. "However far he gets in their investigation, she'll never come back [to life]."

The hour-long, supernatural drama, which airs Thursdays on Paramount+, follows Maddie (Peyton List), the most recently deceased member of a group of teens trapped in the high school where they died at different points over the span of decades.

Advertisement

None of the ghosts are able to interact with the living, except for Maddie, whom Simon sees and hears as he tries to figure out what happened to her.

Why Simon is special in this regard will eventually be addressed.

"That will be the climax of the season finale. I've always considered there to be two mysteries: A. Who the heck killed Maddie? B. Why can Simon and Maddie talk to each other," Flores said.

"Maybe the two are linked. Maybe there are different answers, but you are definitely going to know why they can speak [to each other] in the finale."

Viewers have expressed different reasons for loving the show. Some like the supernatural or mystery aspects, while others tune in for the romance and high-school drama sides of the story.

The most common reason is they are attracted to the show's central friendship.

"A lot of people are very moved that a friend would do so much and care so much. I've gotten a few messages from people watching the show saying, 'We all need a Simon.' And I think that's true," Flores said.

"You need people to shake the ground and ask questions like Simon does. He is very loyal."

Advertisement

But some other people think Simon is too good to be true and might actually have killed Maddie.

"That is a very clear demonstration of where we are at, in 2023. A lot of trust issues. The people closest to us, we don't really find them to be good. We are resistant against selflessness. We doubt it," Flores said. "It's cynical, isn't it?"

Aiding Simon on his quest to find Maddie's killer are her cheating boyfriend Xavier (Spencer MacPherson) and her close friend Nicole (Kiara Pichardo).

They don't know Simon and Maddie have been chatting.

"With Xavier, I'm very excited about their relationship. They are two young guys who already had a fist fight," Flores said.

"There is some chemical competition of masculinity with them because once you get physical with someone you always have that tension, but you also have a strange opening for brotherhood," he added.

He said although the two have different personalities, they want the same thing.

Nicole is a different matter.

"She's a little bit suspicious and I would say it is one of those scenarios where they can't talk to each other about what they know because both of them have two different secrets," Flores said.

Advertisement

"It's not about a lack of communication, it's more of a lack of trust. They are starting to become a little bit more independent in their investigation."

Elsewhere, Maddie's fellow spirits Charley (Nick Pugliese) and Wally (Milo Manheim) are showing the newbie how to make the most out of the afterlife.

So far, Simon hasn't been able to interact directly with them, but he does sometimes run errands on their behalf at Maddie's request.

Because Simon can see Maddie, but no one else can, Simon often appears from the perspective of other students to be talking animatedly to himself.

He said those scenes are fun and challenging to film.

"The students in the cafeteria in the storyline think that I'm crazy, but the background actors in real life just think that I am embarrassing myself," the actor said with a laugh."

Simon is the only living person who knows for certain that Maddie is dead, which means he must grieve that knowledge and his own personal loss alone.

Flores feels the dialogue he is given makes it easy to connect to Simon and feel his pain.

"As soon as you start saying Simon's lines, it's already pretty sad. He doesn't have a very happy time," the actor said. "He lost his soul mate."

Advertisement

The show has not been officially renewed yet, but Flores expects a Season 2 is imminent.

"That's the beautiful thing. When you find out what has happened to Maddie, there are too many layers in the actual event. You get an answer, but the door is wide open because no one knows how, why," the actor said.

"You might get a who," he added. "If the show was a song, the first season is the first stanza but we've yet to hear the chorus."

Read More

Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison' Jane Lynch: 'Party Down' character Constance never changes Peyton Elizabeth Lee related to ambitious teen swept up by 'Prom Pact' magic Gabrielle Dennis: 'Big Door Prize' ponders concepts of potential, destiny

Latest Headlines

Sarah Silverman lands new stand-up comedy special at HBO
TV // 29 minutes ago
Sarah Silverman lands new stand-up comedy special at HBO
April 6 (UPI) -- Sarah Silverman will release her second stand-up comedy special with HBO in May.
Daytime Emmy Awards set for June, will air on CBS through 2024
TV // 1 hour ago
Daytime Emmy Awards set for June, will air on CBS through 2024
April 6 (UPI) -- The Daytime Emmys will take place in June this year and air on CBS through 2024.
'Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning' trailer: Amy Poehler narrates new series based on book
TV // 2 hours ago
'Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning' trailer: Amy Poehler narrates new series based on book
April 6 (UPI) -- "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning," a new series inspired by the Margareta Magnusson book, is coming to Peacock in April.
'The Light We Carry' trailer: Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey discuss challenges
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Light We Carry' trailer: Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey discuss challenges
April 6 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey will appear in a Netflix special based on Obama's book "The Light We Carry."
Showtime cancels talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons
TV // 5 hours ago
Showtime cancels talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons
April 6 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the cancellation of talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons.
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
TV // 11 hours ago
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
LOS ANGELES, April 6 (UPI) -- Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Madison Thompson and Shanel Bailey discuss the social issues "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" addresses in the musical prequel.
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy renewed for Season 2
April 5 (UPI) -- "The Big Door Prize," a comedy series starring Chris O'Dowd, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'The Diplomat' trailer: Keri Russell navigates international crises, rocky marriage
TV // 1 day ago
'The Diplomat' trailer: Keri Russell navigates international crises, rocky marriage
April 5 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a new political thriller series starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, is coming to Netflix in April.
Kit Harington to star in Season 3 of BBC's 'Industry'
TV // 1 day ago
Kit Harington to star in Season 3 of BBC's 'Industry'
April 5 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Kit Harington is set to star in Season 3 of the BBC's high-finance drama, "Industry."
Graham Norton to host Irish comedy competition series for Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Graham Norton to host Irish comedy competition series for Prime Video
April 5 (UPI) -- Graham Norton is set to host a new Irish comedy competition series called "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland" for Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
Famous birthdays for April 6: Zach Braff, Marilu Henner
Famous birthdays for April 6: Zach Braff, Marilu Henner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement