April 12, 2023 / 12:58 PM

'The Great': Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult seek marriage counseling in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Elle Fanning (L) and Nicholas Hoult return to star in "The Great" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Elle Fanning (L) and Nicholas Hoult return to star in "The Great" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing The Great Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the dark comedy series Wednesday featuring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

The Great is created by The Favourite co-writer Tony McNamara. The show explores Catherine the Great's rise to power and her marriage to Emperor Peter III of Russia.

The Season 3 trailer shows Catherine (Fanning) and Peter (Hoult) seek marriage counseling and face a possible uprising in Russia.

The couple attempt to make their marriage work as Peter finds himself "at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine's reign" and "busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary adventures," according to an official synopsis.

Meanwhile, Catherine "starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the U.S. ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia."

The Great Season 3 premieres May 12 on Hulu.

