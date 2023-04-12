1/4

Lil Nas X appears in a new trailer for the Disney+ series "The Muppets Mayhem." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new show The Muppets Mayhem. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy musical series Wednesday. Advertisement

The Muppets Mayhem stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry. The series follows Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, a band of Muppet characters created by Jim Henson.

In the new show, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem -- Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet -- go on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

The trailer features appearances by real-life music stars Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Disney+ released a teaser trailer for the show earlier this month.

The Muppets Mayhem is developed and written by Adam F. Goldberg and Bill Barretta with co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. The series features original music by Linda Perry, who recently collaborated with actress Kate Hudson on her debut album.

Advertisement

The Muppets Mayhem premieres May 10 on Disney+.