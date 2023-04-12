Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 12, 2023 / 11:15 AM

'The Muppets Mayhem': Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Weird Al appear in new trailer

By Annie Martin
1/4
Lil Nas X appears in a new trailer for the Disney+ series "The Muppets Mayhem." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Lil Nas X appears in a new trailer for the Disney+ series "The Muppets Mayhem." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new show The Muppets Mayhem.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy musical series Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Muppets Mayhem stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry. The series follows Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, a band of Muppet characters created by Jim Henson.

In the new show, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem -- Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet -- go on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

The trailer features appearances by real-life music stars Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Disney+ released a teaser trailer for the show earlier this month.

The Muppets Mayhem is developed and written by Adam F. Goldberg and Bill Barretta with co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. The series features original music by Linda Perry, who recently collaborated with actress Kate Hudson on her debut album.

Advertisement

The Muppets Mayhem premieres May 10 on Disney+.

Read More

'Muppets Mayhem' musical series coming to Disney+ in May Kate Hudson 'so excited' about debut album, teases fall release Metallica perform 'Holier Than Thou' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jeremy Renner attends LA premiere of 'Rennervations'
TV // 2 hours ago
Jeremy Renner attends LA premiere of 'Rennervations'
April 12 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, who has been recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a January snowplowing mishap, attended the premiere of "Rennervations" in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
'Superfan' with Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan to premiere on CBS June 9
TV // 3 hours ago
'Superfan' with Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan to premiere on CBS June 9
April 12 (UPI) -- "Superfan," the new unscripted series in which celebrities meet their biggest fans, is set to premiere on CBS June 9.
Production underway on 'House of the Dragon' Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
Production underway on 'House of the Dragon' Season 2
April 12 (UPI) -- Production is underway in the United Kingdom on Season 2 of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
TV // 8 hours ago
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- Ally Sheedy discusses her "Single Drunk Female" character's selfish perspective on her daughter's recovery as Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Freeform.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 finale: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 20 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 finale: How to watch, what to expect
April 11 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 finalists Anetra, Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks will compete for the cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar on Friday. Here's how to watch.
Julie Bowen to star in Satanic Panic series 'Hysteria!' at Peacock
TV // 20 hours ago
Julie Bowen to star in Satanic Panic series 'Hysteria!' at Peacock
April 11 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen will star in "Hysteria!," a new coming-of-age thriller exploring the Satanic Panic of the 1980s.
'Mulligan' teaser: Chrissy Teigen voices beauty queen in Netflix animated series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Mulligan' teaser: Chrissy Teigen voices beauty queen in Netflix animated series
April 11 (UPI) -- "Mulligan," an animated comedy featuring Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey and Sam Richardson, is coming to Netflix.
TV review: 'Barry' Season 4 intensifies violence, comedy
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Barry' Season 4 intensifies violence, comedy
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- "Barry" Season 4, premiering Sunday, ramps up towards its conclusion with an intense season premiere before returning to trademark action/comedy.
Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker to star in Season 2 of BBC's 'Time'
TV // 1 day ago
Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker to star in Season 2 of BBC's 'Time'
April 11 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Siobhan Finneran will star in Season 2 of Jimmy McGovern's award-winning drama "Time."
Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19
TV // 1 day ago
Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19
April 10 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama will make her sixth appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement