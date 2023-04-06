Trending
April 6, 2023 / 1:44 PM

Sarah Silverman lands new stand-up comedy special at HBO

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sarah Silverman will release her second stand-up comedy special with HBO in May. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sarah Silverman will release her second stand-up comedy special with HBO in May. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Sarah Silverman has landed a new stand-up comedy special at HBO.

HBO announced in a press release Thursday that Silverman, 52, will release her second comedy special with the network in May.

The untitled special features all-new material and was filmed in front of a live audience at The Wilbur Theater in Boston.

"We absolutely love working with Sarah. She's truly one of the all-time greats, and her new special is smart, bold, and as insanely funny as ever," HBO programming EVP Nina Rosenstein said in a statement.

"I love working with Nina at HBO. She's a great support system and we trust each other. She's got lips, that one," Silverman added.

Silverman released her first HBO special, Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, in 2013. The special was filmed at Largo in Los Angeles and earned Silverman a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Silverman is an actress, comedian, writer and producer known for The Sarah Silverman Program and for voicing Ollie Pesto on Bob's Burgers. She presently hosts the podcast The Sarah Silverman Podcast and will star in the upcoming Netflix film Maestro, directed by Martin Scorsese.

